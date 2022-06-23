Morris running for Isanti County District 5

Hi, I am Commissioner Susan Morris and I am excited to announce my candidacy for re-election in District 5.
A little about me; I grew up on a Century Family Farm near Blomford. I am married, and the mother of five amazing, now adult, children. This background gave me a passion for, and a desire to serve our community, to which I owe so much.
I have the experience of running my own catering businessfor many years. I believe and practice servant leadership. I am a good listener and a hard worker, and always respond to my constituent’s concerns.
I believe in moving Isanti County forward.
Four years ago, I promised you that Isanti County was on a path of continuous improvement. My goal was to make Isanti County as efficient as possible, with great customer service, while saving you money.
I am happy to tell you that we are on our way to getting that done. A lot of research and thought went into our plan, which now includes reducing the number of departments from 17 down to 5. For the first time in the history of Isanti County we are downsizing and increasing efficiency, while at the same time cutting costs and providing better services to our citizens.
I am the founder of Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, an organization which supports Veterans and their families. We have given over $230,000.00 to help offset the cost of furnace repairs, car repairs, rent, etc. Thank you, Isanti County citizens and businesses for all you do and give, so that we can support those that gave so much for us and our freedom.
I am looking forward to another opportunity to serve the people of Isanti County, and would appreciate your support.
