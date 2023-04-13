The Minnesota Department of Public Safety in coordination with local colleges is sponsoring motorcycle training courses for beginner and advanced riders.
The instructors are expert riders and will share their skills to make you a better rider. The classes are limited to 10 students, with 2 instructors, and 90% of the day on your machine.
These courses are taught in the Twin Cities Metro area along with St. Cloud. These include Basic Rider Course, Intermediate Rider Course, and MN Advanced Rider Course to cover all skill levels.
For more information on each class, and to sign up, visit the Minnesota Motorcycle Safety Center web page.
https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/ots/mmsc/Pages/default.aspx
Join the fun, challenge yourself, and be the best rider you can be.
