Tapeball, the award winning documentary by Joe Nyquist of White Bear Township, has been selected for screening at the Twin Cities Film Fest, Oct. 21-30, 2021.
Tapeball is the story of Isanti’s Joel Grams’ family and their summertime tradition of transforming their front yard into a picturesque ballpark. They play Tapeball, a baseball style game with duct taped Wiffle balls and bats.
This is Tapeball’s 11th film festival selection. It has been delighting audiences at festivals throughout the Midwest this year. It has won six awards, including the People’s Choice Award from the Black Hills Film Festival, Best Documentary and Most Inspirational from the Dreams Come True Film Festival, and an Excellence Award from the Docs Without Borders Film Festival.
Nyquist is truly an independent filmmaker who directed, filmed, and edited the film on his own. He also composed and recorded all the music for the project.
“As a first time filmmaker, I had no idea what to expect in how the film would be received, but the affirmation of being selected for Twin Cities Film Fest was amazing,” Nyquist said. “I am looking forward to sharing my work with a Minnesota audience for the first time.”
The film is produced by Blue Potamus, LLC. A media agency Nyquist started in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.