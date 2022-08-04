Multiple injuries reported in single-vehicle crash

On Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, at 2:53 a.m., deputies from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single car crash east of Highway 47 on County Road 5. Witnesses at the scene reported the car had rolled over into a wooded area.
Deputies arrived in the area and located the vehicle deep in the woods on the north side of County Road 5 east of Highway 47.
According to a press release from the Isanti County Sheriff’s office, the preliminary investigation indicated five people were in the vehicle when it left the roadway. One adult female, believed to be 18 years of age, was ejected from the vehicle and was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center, a level one trauma center, in critical condition. The juvenile male driver and a juvenile male passenger were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two juvenile females were checked by medical staff at the scene but not transported.
According to the press release, the crash remains under investigation, however, the preliminary investigation indicates that speed and alcohol may be contributing factors in this crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.