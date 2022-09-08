A three-vehicle crash in western Isanti County where alcohol was believed to be involved resulted in one person being killed.
According to a press release from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 6, at 9:16 p.m., multiple 911 calls reported a head on-crash with serious injuries in the area of Palm Street NW and 326thAvenue NW in Springvale Township. Further reports advised that people were trapped in their vehicles.
Deputies and officers from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, Cambridge Police Department, and Isanti Police Department responded to the scene along with the Cambridge Fire Department. Allina Hospitals sent multiple ambulances to the scene.
Upon arrival, first responders secured the scene and provided aid to the occupants of the three vehicles. Other personnel set up a landing zone for a helicopter from Lifelink Air Ambulance.
Preliminary information indicates that a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling northbound on Palm Street when it swerved into the southbound lane sideswiping a Dodge Stratus and causing the Stratus to spin out and crash in the west side ditch of Palm Street. The pickup continued north in the southbound lane striking a Hyundai, causing both vehicles to end up in the western ditch of Palm Street.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 47-year-old male from Ham Lake, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck, a 39-year-old male from Cambridge, showed signs of alcohol consumption and was transported to the Cambridge Medical Center in serious condition. There, a search warrant was executed and his blood was drawn for evidentiary purposes. He was later transported to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment.
Evidence was collected at the scene including an alcohol container with some contents and a handgun.
The identity of the victim will be released pending identification and notification of the next of kin. This will be handled by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded and began a reconstruction crash investigation.
The crash remains under investigation. The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office will work with the Minnesota State Patrol, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate this case and will forward charges to the Isanti County Attorney’s Office for review and charges.
