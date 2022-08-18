The Chisago County HRA-EDA contracted with Alison Price to complete a mural on the office building located at 38871 7th Ave, North Branch MN 55056. Alison was recommended by the City of North Branch personnel being that they had worked with her on a prior project. Alison has been painting murals for over a decade and says that “murals serve as a landmark and a source of community pride.” The HRA-EDA mural exhibits the county’s natural resources, recreation, residential and business communities all in which relate to the HRA-EDA’s duties. Alison also did a great job of using the Chisago County HRA-EDA’s branding colors (colored boxes) to tie everything together.
The ribbon cutting event for this project is to be held outside the HRA-EDA office on Aug. 30, beginning at 11 a.m. There will be light refreshments served for the public and a short presentation that will begin at 11:30 a.m. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
In the event of inclement weather this event will moved inside the HRA-EDA office. Not likely, though if rescheduling must occur it will be announced on the Chisago County HRA-EDA’s Facebook page on the day of the event.
(0) comments
