Youth in grades 2 through 6 (completed) are invited to a new summer camp experience at Cambridge Lutheran — Music Adventure Camp 2022. This camp is ideal for kids who love the arts or who want to explore the arts.
Youth will explore music in the areas of singing, moving and listening, June 14 through 16 and 21 through 23, 9:30 a.m. to noon.
There is an extended day option for kids in Play Inc. theater.
The camp will culminate with performances at the Sunday, June 26, 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. worship services, with a pancake breakfast held between services.
Music Adventure Camp also includes games, snacks and crafts.
There is no cost. Leading music adventure camp are Shirley Geib, Kate Roettger and others.
For kids in both Play Inc. and Music Adventure Camp, transportation to Play Inc. at Cambridge Middle School will be provided.
To sign-up, email Kate,KLR@cambridgelutheran.org.
