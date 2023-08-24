Within a three-day period, area music fans were treated to a pair of concerts from popular cover/tribute bands. First, the band Jonah and the Whales attracted a large crowd with their performance as part of Discover Downtown’s “Third Thursday” event in downtown Cambridge on Thursday, Aug. 17. On Saturday, Aug. 19, the band Hairball brought their high-energy, heavy metal act to the Isanti Rodeo Grounds for a fundraiser performance for the Isanti Fire District. Both bands go beyond covering hit songs, with the lead singers of both emulating the songs’ performer, complete with recognizable costumes. While Jonah and the Whales cover multiple genres mainly from the 80s to current music, Hairball goes all out to replicate 80s “hair band” concerts, complete with pyrotechnics.
