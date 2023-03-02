Naming of new county administrator up in the air

Following a morning of interviews of finalists for the soon-to-be-vacant Isanti County Administrator position, the Board of Commissioners has opted to take a week to make a decision. What exactly that decision will be, however, is unknown, even to the commissioners as a whole.
After the first two interviews — first of Camille Hepola and then of Chad Struss, the board was thrown a curveball with the revelation that the third finalist — Tom Mortenson, had withdrawn his name from consideration. This revelation left the board with a quandary: choose between the two finalists, try to expand their options by either inviting one or two of the candidates who had already turned in an application, or start the process over by reposting the position.
During the discussion, Commissioner Bill Berg was the first to ask Chair Mike Warring and Vice Chair Alan Duff, who were part of the five-person selection committee that narrowed the 25 candidates down to the three finalists, if any of the other candidates might be worthy of an interview?
“Is there anybody on that list that didn’t make the cut that you would reconsider bringing in because the third individual dropped out?” Berg asked. “I’m personally comfortable with these two candidates, but I was just curious because we were not privy to the list of 25 (candidates).”
“No,” Warring answered.
“I guess I would answer with possibly,” Duff said. “I don’t like having our hands tied with just two candidates. I would prefer to have three or four. The one pulled out, which is disappointing. I don’t want to say yes or no, but possibly.”
“Of the 25, 15 were eliminated just because of qualification issues. They didn’t meet what we needed in several different categories,” Warring said. “Of the remaining ten, we gave 20-minute phone interviews with them. We also did some research on our own to determine if they met our criteria. These three candidates came to the top unanimously by the selection committee. We did not, to my knowledge, pick a fourth person.”
“Part of it for me is just for clarity,” said Commissioner Steve Westerberg. “We heard from two, and if I heard from one more I would have a more clear understanding of what’s possible.”
“I’m in favor of moving forward (with choosing between the two), but I’m just one vote. The two candidates we have to select from, they impressed me well,” Warring said. “(But) it is up to you if you want to take the time to interview more.”
Commissioner Kristi LaRowe indicated she would like to be able to choose from more than just the two candidates.
County Administrator Julia Lines reiterated to the commissioners they have several options to choose from: vote to hire one of the two finalists that were interviewed, contact one or more of the other seven candidates who were not offered an interview, and ask if they are still willing to be considered for an interview, repost the position and conduct another internal hiring process, or hire a search firm to go through the initial hiring process.
She said if they chose one of the latter two options, Struss and Hopela would have to reapply. Additionally, since restarting the process would take longer, they would have to name an interim county administrator. If they chose to interview additional candidates that have already applied, Lines said Deputy County Administrator Amanda Usher could fill in for the short term.
County Attorney Jeff Edblad reminded the commissioners they legally cannot vote for anything at that moment since this meeting was posted as a Committee of the Whole meeting and not a special regular meeting.
Ultimately, the commissioners decided to take a week to think about it and then openly discuss and vote on what the next move should be at their March 7 meeting.
