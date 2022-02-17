Nate Campion, CENTURY 21 Moline Realty, Inc., earns top honors

Century 21 Real Estate LLC has recognized Nate Campion of CENTURY 21 Moline Realty, Inc. with the 2021 CENTURY 21 Quality Service Producer and Masters Ruby Award.
The Quality Service Producer award is presented annually to those CENTURY 21® affiliates who receive a significant return rate on their client satisfaction surveys, with a minimum satisfaction index of 90 percent. Ruby level status is awarded to a C21 sales affiliate who has the required amount of closed transactions within a calendar year. Nate will receive a trophy and an invitation to attend the annual CENTURY 21 Top Agent Retreat.
“Nate places his real estate wisdom and passion for life into his everyday business, helping to make clients more comfortable with the real estate transaction as they make what may be the most significant purchase of their lives,” said Carrie Moline Gibbs, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 Moline Realty, Inc.
Campion has 6 years of experience in the real estate industry and has been with the CENTURY 21 System since 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.