On Aug. 2, 2022 communities all over Minnesota will participate in National Night Out. Introduced in 1984, National Night Out has grown to over 400 communities in 23 states as a way to promote police – community partnerships, neighborhood camaraderie, and make our communities safer.
Here is a list of events in our communities:
North Branch residents can join their neighbors August 2 from 5-8 pm at Central Park, 38780 8th Ave, North Branch, MN for the Unite the Night Event. There will be hotdogs, chips, cake, pop, and water while supplies last. Music will be provided by a DJ. The North Branch Chamber and area businesses, NB Community Ed, will have stands. The Chisago County SWAT Team and K9 Unit, Lakes Region EMS, and NB Public Works and NB Fire Department vehicles will be on display and offering demonstrations. North Branch neighborhoods hosting their own event that would like an officer to stop out should contact Chief Meyer at danm@ci.north-branch.mn.us.
Cambridge residents can come out to the Cambridge Fire Dept, 300 3rd Ave NE Cambridge, MN Aug. 2, 5 p.m. --8 p.m. There will be hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, root beer floats, pop, water while supplies last. Cambridge-Isanti Ambassadors will be there. There will be face painting, free photo ID finger printing kits for kids, Fire trucks, Police Cars, and bounce houses. Cambridge residents who are hosting their own neighborhood party and would like an officer to visit, please email JoEllen Pepin at jpepin@ci.cambridge.mn.us. She will put you on the list of parties. Depending upon the number of parties, we may not be able to have an officer and/or fire department member visit each party.
Isanti will not be hosting a formal event but will instead send officers to neighborhood parties. Isanti residents who would like an officer to attend their event they should call the Isanti Police Department at 763-444-4761.
Braham is celebrating National Night Out at Freedom park on Main St S. Join the Braham police department from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for some activities, music and hot dogs (while supplies last). Bring a lawn chair.
