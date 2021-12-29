The arts movement in North Branch is alive and well and and the group wants you to be a part of it. The North Branch Arts Group goals are to encourage, promote and facilitate art activities of all kinds.
The group has held creative arts activities, movies, music events, photography displays and painting events throughout the city.
For example, you can check out the fun mural on the building in the northeast corner of CR 30 and Maple Street in North Branch. Or you can view the painted snow plow blades at the North Branch Library, which was another arts group project working with North Branch Public Works.
If you feel inspired to be a part of this group and be a part of great projects, email Tessa@kidsforsavingearth.org You don't have to have artistic skills, just ideas and interest in any form of art.
You can also find more information about joining the group or participating in events on The North Branch Arts Group-Facebook.
