Every three years, school districts across the state are given the opportunity to have students participate in the Minnesota Student Survey — an anonymous questionnaire given to grades five, eight, nine and 11 “to gain insights into the world of students and their experiences,” in the interest of gauging their mental health. This year, however, the North Branch Area Public Schools is utilizing a different gauge.
According to Superintendent Sara Paul, students will be invited to complete the Social Academic, Emotional and Behavior Risk Screener.
“We know that our students have been really impacted through what they’ve had to go through with the pandemic,” Paul said. “It’s something we really want to think about what additional supports are needed by our students. It’s been a conversation nationally, state-wide, and of course, here in terms of what kind of social and emotional support do we want to make sure we have in place for our students.”
Paul said the main reason for going with SAEBRS rather than MSS is simply a matter of faster turnaround time.
“The questions that are asked (in MSS) form a lot of state-wide planning. It’s not something that we necessarily use at a district level because the access to that data lags at least six months.”
Paul said the reason it can get information faster with SAEBRS compared to MSS is that SAEBRS is student identifiable rather than anonymous.
“Right away, we are able to have a conversation, share with families what the students’ responses were on the screener, and then think about what we can do right away in the spring, what kind of opportunities are available in the summer that students can access, and then how are we going to make sure we are staffed appropriately to address their needs in the fall. All of that can happen through this risk screener that really can’t happen by doing Minnesota Student Survey.”
Even though the MSS is a valuable tool for discovering overall trends throughout the state, Paul said the district will not be doing both, citing how it could get confusing for parents.
“It’s not something we feel is the best use of our time, with what we really want to accomplish,” Paul said.
Other differences Paul noted were the risk screener is shorter, and it is given to all students in grades two through eight.
“We’re not going to do this for the high school,” she added. “Because right now at the high school we have three data points that are already going to help us make some informed decisions. It’s our attendance data, our behavior data and our course completion data. And we need to make sure we are using that in order to make sure our students are on track to graduate.”
Paul said the behavioral questions in SAEBRS includes things such as “I get along with my peers,” “I am respectful,” “I lose my temper,” “I have trouble waiting my turn.” Students respond to each question with “never,” “sometimes,” “often,” or “almost always.”
Examples of academics questions include “I like school,” “I get good grades,” “I’m ready for class,” or “I have a hard time paying attention in class.”
Finally, for emotional behavior, questions include “I feel sad,” “I feel nervous,” “I like to try new things,” and “I am happy.”
Paul said like any sort of survey, taking SAEBRS is optional, and families can choose not to participate.
Board hears concerns for boys hockey transportation
During the public comment period of the March 10 school board meeting, the board heard from Barb Boelk, the mother of a North Branch student playing for the Northern Edge — the boys hockey co-op team with St. Francis.
According to Boelk, who was speaking on behalf of other players’ parents, too, the first year of the co-op has revealed a troubling issue in the form of lack of transportation for the North Branch players. Boelk started by noting that when North Branch was on its own, the Blueliners Club funded bus transportation for all players to practices, since the school doesn’t have a home rink.
However, with the co-op with St. Francis, where practices were held at St. Francis’ home rink in East Bethel, North Branch players were required to find their own transportation. She said that since COVID hit, the Blueline Club has lost its primary fundraising events and cannot afford transportation costs.
“This season, we had one boy wreck by sliding off the road, and others have had near-misses with deer along the side of the road,” Boelk told the board. “Another boy’s car (her son) completely broke down on the side of Highway 95 with four younger players in the car. Another boy’s car spun out on Highway 95, narrowly missing a tractor-trailer.”
Boelk reminded the board that, technically, young drivers are only supposed to have one passenger in their car, but because there aren’t enough drivers, some are driving up to four other younger players.
She said because of having to drive around 50 miles round-trip five or six days a week, some families wound up spending $700 in gas alone this season.
“The parents and Vikings Blueline Club do not feel comfortable playing fast and loose with the safety of the boys,” she concluded. “The Blueline Club cannot afford to pay for busing for the kids, but that’s no reason to not have the support of the school district to keep the boys safe, by funding busing to and from practices and for all games.”
Because this issue was brought up during public comment, the board is not able to directly comment or immediately vote on Boelk’s request. However, since the hockey season has completed, the board has until next fall to make a decision.
