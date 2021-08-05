NB just says no to tobacco license

The North Branch City Council saw through an apparent smokescreen created by a local tobacco business owner, rejecting their attempts to reattain a tobacco license.
During the July 27 council meeting, the council heard a request from Joshua Branum, who is owner of Tobacco MN LLC, for the issuance of a tobacco license for a store he was intending to open in North Branch.
According to North Branch Police Chief Dan Meyer, he had a conversation with Cloud X Vapes owner Courtney James in which she indicated she was selling her business to Branum, and that he would be operating out of Cloud X’s current location, along with hiring Cloud X’s employees. However, in his application to the city, Branum indicated he would not have any employees.
Cloud X had their tobacco license revoked by the council after repeated complaints regarding the store selling to minors, along with violating Minnesota Governor Walz’s shutdown orders during the pandemic, plus a myriad of other complaints both locally and nation-wide. (See articles in the July 1 and July 22 editions of the Star).
Meyer told the council that during the background check for this application, he discovered Tobacco MN’s main offices were supposedly located at the same address in Buffalo that previously housed Cloud X’s store before the Buffalo city council also revoked their tobacco license. Furthermore, Branum had applied for a tobacco license from the City of Buffalo, but the council denied it, and they indicated Tobacco MN LLC does not have an office at this location.
Additional investigation by Chief Meyer indicated a convoluted trail that lead right back to a close connection between James and Branum.
“The check we received with the tobacco license application was written by Cade Chouinard with Tobacco City LLC out of Wayzata,” Meyer said. “Mr. Chouinard purchased the North Shore Vape Store in Wayzata from William Shocinski, who is Courtney James’ boyfriend. That was after the Wayzata City Council denied Mr. Shocinski’s application for a tobacco license. They also indicated the Wayzata Police have open cases involving violations by Tobacco City.”
Finally, in talking with the City of Buffalo, their background investigation revealed that Branum and Shocinski were “third degree relatives.” According to Wikipedia, third degree relatives include great-grandparents, great-grandchildren, great-uncles, great-aunts, first cousins, half-uncles, half-aunts, half-nieces, or half-nephews.
“Due to that apparent connection between Mr. Branum and Mr. Shocinski, and because of the inconsistencies listed in the license application, I am recommending that the city council deny Tobacco MN LLC’s application,” Meyer concluded.
During discussion, the council echoed the chief’s concerns.
“If we are having the same staff and relatively the same management, what do we expect to be different?” asked Council Member Patrick Meacham.
“We can’t be capricious or arbitrary and say ‘we don’t like them because they’re relatives,” said Council Member Kathy Blomquist, “but I think there’s more to it than that.”
“Track records speak for itself,” added Council Member Kelly Neider. “We want new businesses in this community, but we do want businesses that are going to offer up excellence in serving our community. And the track record of this organization has not offered that to us as a community.”
The council unanimously approved a motion to reject the tobacco license application.
Odds and ends
In other action, the council:
•Did approve a tobacco license for North Branch Smoke Shop, which will operate from 5842 Old Main St., Suite 7, which is in the same strip center as Cloud X was located, but it is moving into the former Post-Haste store. According to the background information, “a thorough background check was completed along with making sure that this applicant is not related to any of the revoked licenses or its related businesses.”
•Approved the hiring of two additional police officers. Chief Meyer indicated that originally he was looking to hire one officer, however based on the large number of departments looking for officers, plus the fact the North Branch Police Department has been operating with a lower-than-average number of officers, he would prefer to hire two officers now considering they had two well-qualified candidates.
•Approved a special event permit to the North Branch Quarterback Club to hold a “Football, Ice Cream and Fun” event on Aug. 26 from 6 - 8 p.m. in Central Park.
•Approved Memorandums of Understanding with two water employees, Linda Jepsen, who is currently contracted by the city to assist in the Water and Light’s financial matters, and any city supervisor employee. The MOU with the water employees and Jepsen are related to the “wind down” of North Branch Water and Light. According to City Administrator Renae Fry, this is the first steps in what will be a long, “possibly over one year” process that will eventually lead to the calling for a referendum vote for the abolishment of the North Branch Water & Light Commission.
The MOU regarding the city’s supervisors eliminates the practice of logging “flex” hours (keeping track of the number of hours over 40 worked in a given week) by salaried employees. The MOU also restores the status of building official Deb Dahlberg to a supervisory status. Dahlberg had previously had the supervisory status removed by a previous city council.
