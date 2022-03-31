The North Branch Area Library encourages young poets from around the region to participate in the annual North Branch Poetry Contest. Kids in kindergarten through grade 12 are invited to write and submit a poem based on the theme “heroes.”
To enter the contest, participants should complete the entry form found at https://ecrlib.org/events/youth-poetry-contest. Entries are due by 6 p.m. Friday, April 22. Judging will take place on Saturday, April 23, with winners announced on Saturday, April 30.
The contest age groups are K-2nd grade, 3-5th grade, 6-8th grade, and 9-12th grade. One grand prize of $25 will be awarded to the best poem in each age group. All entries are eligible to win cash prizes via a drawing.
Sponsors Friends of the North Branch Area Library will host a casual, drop-in reception from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 30, with refreshments and poetry-related activities. Selected winners can pick up prizes on this day.
A video of participants reading their poems will be created and shared at the contest reception. There are two options to take part in the video:
• Film and record yourself reading your poem, then submit it to us via Dropbox — accessible via link on our events calendar at ecrlib.org
• Come to our filming day on Wednesday, April 13, between 3 and 5:30 p.m., at the North Branch Area Library. Staff will be available to record you reading your poem.
In addition, contest entries will be published in an eBook that will be published through MN Writes – MN Reads and will be submitted into the Indie Author Project collection.
For more details, including a look at past years’ contest entries and winners, visit the Youth Poetry Contest page at ecrlib.org.
The North Branch Area Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
