One of the goals of Lions Club International is to give back —whether to the community or to the country.
Some of those Lions were recipients of gifts themselves when they were honored by the group they volunteer for at the North Branch Lions annual District Governor’s Night on March 8.
District 5M7 Governor Lion Judy Herrala and Governor-elect Lion Mark Landwehr helped hand out awards to this year’s worthy honorees.
Honored postumously with the Helen Keller Award was Lioness Saneda Deming, a longtime volunteer with the North Branch service organization. Her award was collected by her sons Chad and Matt Deming.
Recipient of this year’s Melvin Jones Fellowship was Lion Albert Patton, who was also recognized at the event for his 40 years with the North Branch Lions. Both the Helen Keller award and the Melvin Jones Fellowship are two of the highest honors bestowed to Lions.
Lion Roberta Elmstrand, a charter Lioness in North Branch, and Bruce Walker were recipients of the North Branch Lions Don Hartzell Lifetime Community Service Awards. Both have participated in the North Branch Lions for many years.
Also receiving recognition were Lion John Dolin, who was named Lion of the Year. Dolin is instrumental in assisting with procuring meals for needy people during the holidays. The Outstanding Service Award went to Lion Robert Olson, and Lion Albert Patton and Lion Teresa Elmstrand received Special Appreciation honors.
Individuals interested in joining the North Branch Lions or learning more can visit facebook.com/northbranchmnlions or write PO Box 172, North Branch, MN 55056.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.