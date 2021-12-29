North Branch FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics has four teams this year. Teams began working on their robots the second week of September and had their first competitions either at the end of November or mid-December. Final competitions are scheduled in January.
Without adult mentors/volunteers, these robotics teams would not be possible. Lead mentors for the teams are Team 7288 RoboGlaciers, Tomy Cummings; Team 7290 JagWires, Adrienne Hard; Team 8636 FIRE, Tim Tracy; and Team 8637 Glitchy Bears, Tom Chaklos.
In robotics, teams are given a team number and are identified by this whenever their team competes. Each team chooses their name and colors. This designation stays with the team as long as there is a team.
Results from the 2021-2022 season
Team 7288 finished 13th in its first qualifier at Irondale with a 2-4 record and was selected to be in the elimination rounds by the 3rd place alliance. It was eliminated in the semi-finals 0-2 but will compete again in January.
Team 7290 finished 6th after the qualifying rounds in its first competition at Prior Lake with a 4-1-0 record and was selected by the 4th place alliance and advanced to the semi-finals where it was eliminated in 1-2. The team will compete again in January.
Team 8637 finished 12th after the qualifying rounds at Maple Grove with a 4-2 record and were not chosen to advance to the elimination rounds. The team will compete again in January.
After 8636 finished in 20th place in its first competition at Prior Lake with a 1-4-0 record, the team entered its second competition with a much improved robot. Team 8636 finished 9th after the qualifying rounds in its second competition at Irondale and was selected by the 2nd-place alliance to advance to the elimination rounds.
After winning in the semi-finals 2-1, the team advanced to the finals where it was eliminated 2-0. The team did not advance to the state championships so its season is concluded.
North Branch FTC Robotics has received sponsorship from Members Credit Union and Stearns Bank.
Team Leader Becky Leuer stated, “The teams are very excited to participate in person this year after having only virtual competitions last year. Fingers crossed it stays that way.” North Branch first started FTC Robotics in 2013 and has had three to five teams each year since.
Students in 6th grade interested in participating in the program for the 2022-23 school year should contact the North Branch Activities Department or email nbftc@isd138.org. No robotics experience necessary.
