Despite all sorts of unknowns and uncertainties surrounding school districts’ finances due to COVID, the North Branch School District has been able to hold a steady course with its budget. The end result is the district is projecting a minimal, 1.38% increase in its budget levy on taxpayers for 2022.
According to Finance Director Todd Tetzlaff, portions of the district’s budget are essentially offsetting each other to create this minimal increase. The biggest decrease to the levy comes from the general fund, which is set to decrease by $430,397, or 10.69%. Other smaller decreases are taking place in Community Education ($1,391; .6%) and OPEB, a.k.a. other post-employment benefits ($40,809; 9.91%).
The major increase is coming from the district’s general debt service, set to increase by $599,549, or 12.68%.
During the district’s Truth in Taxation meeting on Dec. 9, Tetzlaff explained that a majority of a school district’s budget is predetermined by the state and is largely based on student enrollment. He said there are complex formulas established by the legislature, whose changes impact levy amounts. These levies are also based on estimates of such things as future student enrollment and other factors, and can be adjusted for prior years results.
In fact, even the small levy increase can be directly contributed to one of the state mandates, according to Tetzlaff.
“School districts are required to levy 105% of their overall debt service so they are assured they will have the available funds to meet their debt obligations,” he said. “Over time, if tax funds are received in a timely manner, a balance builds up in the debt service fund for a school district, and when that balance meets a certain level, the state steps in and allocates the funds so the school district receives a one-year reduction in the debt service levy. For North Branch Area Public Schools, that one-year reduction was last year, and the debt service levy amount is now returning to the prior-year level.”
As with the City of North Branch’s levy, the district’s levy impact on taxpayers would actually be less than last year, thanks to the tax rate decreasing. However, also like with the city, property values are in general increasing, meaning that some property owners will still see an increase in the amount of taxes they pay compared to last year. Others, who haven’t seen an increase in their property value, will see a decrease.
