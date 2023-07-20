NB to co-op with Rush City in girls basketball

In light of declining participation in girls basketball in both North Branch and Rush City, the two neighbor schools have agreed to create a co-op team for at least the next two years, pending Minnesota State High School League approval.
Activities Director Kindra Helin, along with new head coach Joe Lattimore, explained that while participation in girls’ basketball is declining statewide, North Branch has been stretched thin while Rush City has been left unable to safely compete.
Last season, North Branch didn’t have enough high school players to field both a ninth grade and junior varsity team, with coaches opting to forgo JV games. Additionally, the varsity competed a majority of the season with only eight players, which equates to five starters and only three bench players.
This is the second Viking team that needed to find a co-op partnership with another school. Two years ago, the boys hockey team merged with St. Francis to create “Northern Edge.”
Under the proposed co-op, the team will still be called the North Branch Vikings, and the players will wear the district’s new uniforms. North Branch will host all practices and all but one home game — one will be played at Rush City to give those students a “home game experience,” Helin said.
Helin said she and Rush City Activities Director Lee Rood are discussing a van for the Rush City students. The co-op would not change North Branch’s placement in Section 7AAA.
Helin and Lattimore told the North Branch team and parents the evening before the school board meeting, and the proposal was met with “excitement,” they said. A few parents asked questions, but all the feedback was positive, Lattimore said.
Board member Alan Trampe suggested such a co-op would be unfair to the older North Branch students who had worked hard, just to have to share opportunities with more students.
Helin countered that, in its present state, the North Branch team was being forced to play younger, less experienced students against older ones — forcing them to “level up” before their time, which is not good for them.
The two-year co-op is intended to keep both programs afloat during a time when numbers are low, Helin continued, with the hope that both will become robust enough to sustain themselves in a few years.
School board member Heather Naegele supported the co-op, saying the off-court lessons of cooperation and helping others in need were the more important factors at play.
“This is a group of girls who might not be able to play,” Naegele said, adding that forcing more play time can lead to more injuries.
“I see some of the logic,” Trampe said, “but this is all a slippery slope. I get it in this case, but gosh - there is a line-drawing problem with it.”
FREE MILK QUESTION RESOLVED
The board resolved the issue of milk, tabled from the last meeting, with help from Human Resources and Finance Director Todd Tetzlaff and Food Service Director Ken Koegler.
School board member Adam Trampe worried that with the new free school lunches, in which a milk is included but costs 70 cents on its own, students wanting milk only would take a full meal and dump the food.
Tetzlaff’s solution was to let the district pay for one “a la carte” milk a day per student, with charges incurring only for a second milk, alone or with a meal.
Last year, Tetzlaff reported 9,887 milks were purchased on their own - though this number includes adults purchasing milk, students purchasing additional milk and more.
Board chair Tim MacMillan told the board he had inquired about the cost to the district and confirmed it could afford to cover the milk.
This, in combination with including the popular “Chef Line” in the free state-reimbursed student meals, was a meaningful move for the students, Superintendent Sara Paul said.
“Lunch is a sacred time for students,” she said.
SCHOOL YEAR RECAP
Paul handed the podium over to the principals of the four main K-12 schools in the district to present their progress on academic and other goals set for the past school year.
Clint Link, principal of the high school, kicked off the presentation with good news about grades: the school exceeded its goal of 80 percent of student grades at C- or above for the school year.
The school fell short, as anticipated, on its goal for every student to identify a “trusted/caring adult” at the school. The lowest rate was for seniors, which Link said was likely due to an inability to connect with the oldest students who participate in post-secondary enrollment options at local colleges, internships and other things that take them away from the school building.
The middle school set the same academic goal as their older counterpart and exceeded it by even more, reported principal Kelly Detzler. The school also blew the life skills goal of 80 percent of NBAMS students with 0-1 behavior referrals out of the water, coming in at 90.5 percent.
“I’d put our middle school against any middle school in the county,” Detzler said. “I’d put them up against any in the state.”
Both secondary schools use programs to check in with students on a personal level several times a year, which both principals credit with much of their success.
“Relationships come first,” Link said. “Content has to come after that.”
The goals at Sunrise River Elementary School focused on meeting grade-level standards. While the school fell short of its 80 percent goal - 72 percent - every student that does not meet standards is “receiving intervention, and supplementary services,” according to principal Taylor Swanson.
At the Education Center, which provides kindergarten and preschool classes, director Erica Bjerketvedt reported differing results on meeting standards based on who administered the assessments: the child’s teacher or an outside administrator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.