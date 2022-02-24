On Monday, Feb. 14, staff across North Branch Area Public Schools were surprised by representatives of the North Branch Area Education Foundation, and the ECMC Group, for the annual awarding of the NBAEF grants.
This year the foundation — with the assistance of a sizable donation from the ECMC Group — provided seven grants to staff totaling over $11,000.
All of the chosen grants were submitted at the classroom level and the initiatives and supplies funded by the grants will benefit not only this year’s students, but students well into the future.
“This is the best day of the year! This is what we work so hard for all year long! Surprising teachers in their classrooms and awarding their grants!” said NBAEF President Kim Theis.
“Seeing their smiling faces and hugs of gratitude is so so cool!” Theis added.
NBAEF works all year long, hosting multiple fundraising events in pursuit of their vision to create a legacy of educational support in our community.
Contact www.nbaef.org if you would like information on how to support the NBAEF or find out ways to get involved.
“All of us here are deeply grateful to have such a committed partner, and so thankful for all those who support the foundation through donations each year. You truly make a difference in students’ lives!” said Supt. Sara Paul.
