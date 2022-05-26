NBAHS senior named top AARC student

Justine Joyal, a senior at North Branch Area High School, has been awarded Anoka-Ramsey Community College’s Outstanding Student of the Year at the Cambridge Campus for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Joyal, who is involved with tennis, knowledge bowl, jazz band, National Honor Society, and figure skates in her spare time, is thankful for the recognition. “I am honored to receive this award. I appreciate that my hard work does not go unnoticed, she said, adding, “ I would like to thank my parents for all their support as well as my professors for nominating me.”
The ability to attend school remotely was key to Joyal’s success this year. “The classes that I took through ARCC were all online. Because of this, I was able to take classes at the high school at any time during the school day, which gave me some free time in the day that I used to work on assignments.”
Joyal’s nominators had many reasons for honoring Joyal with this recognition. “Justine was a phenomenal student in my course. She displayed obvious mastery of the material presented,” Professor Joe Schoen said. “Her discussion posts were thorough, critical, and effectively stated her position. She did not take the easy route when it came to discussions.”
“It is clear to me that Justine holds herself to a high standard of academic output,” added Professor Peter Wahlstrom. “She consistently scores in the highest echelon of all graded submissions in my medical ethics class, which indicates that she is putting in the effort necessary to achieve excellence.”
Kent Hanson, president of Anoka-Ramsey Community College, congratulated Joyal and said, “Your nomination and selection is a testament to your hard work and accomplishments, and serves as an important recognition of the significant contributions you’ve made to the Anoka-Ramsey community. Thank you for all you have done to make our college stronger, and again, congratulations on this well-deserved honor!”
“Justine is an outstanding role model for how to maximize opportunities during high school,” said North Branch Area Public Schools Superintendent Sara Paul. “She was intentional to combine college classes offered at our high school and online through Anoka-Ramsey. She continued to prioritize extracurricular activities and excelled in all!”
“Justine is a young woman who has not only done very well in the classroom, she also understands the importance of doing good for others,” said Laura Rothe, National Honor Society advisor. “Justine was a regular at our NHS events that served our school community and community at large in a number of ways. Her service, selflessness, and willingness to step in and use her time and skills to benefit others was always noticed and always appreciated.
“She truly embodies the pillars of NHS: scholarship, leadership, character and service.”
“Congratulations to Justine on being named the ARCC Outstanding Student of the Year, which is such an incredible achievement, especially as a high school senior,” said World Language teacher Michael Kolb.
“Justine has superb character, work ethic, and determination, and I feel so fortunate to have had her in my classroom over the years. I know Justine will continue to do great things after her high school career. Way to go, Justine, and may your future continue to be bright!”
After high school, Joyal plans to study biochemistry at the University of Minnesota Duluth. After that she hopes to attend medical school and become a medical doctor.
