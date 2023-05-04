NBAHS Students of Excellence honored

North Branch Area High School (NBAHS) Students of Excellence Vincent Boeck, Summer Lor, Carter Triggs, and Rachel Whiting were honored at a recognition ceremony on April 26 at the St. Cloud River’s Edge Convention Center. Students are selected using the following criteria:
They have achieved a commendable grade point average OR have demonstrated a combination of academic achievement, leadership skills, and school/community involvement; are an exemplary, positive role model to fellow students, as well as staff, and they are making a difference every day in the lives of fellow students, staff, and their community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.