NBAMS instrumentalists selected for honor band

On April 2 six North Branch Area Middle School 8th-grade band students attended an honor band at Duluth East High School hosted by the northeast region of the Minnesota Band Directors Association.
The students were nominated by their teacher Ben Paro and were accepted to participate in the day of rehearsals.
At the workshop, they learned from peers, area band teachers, and Dr. Michael Buck from the College of St. Scholastica.
The day culminated with a successful public concert. NBAMS is very proud of these students and their excellence in and commitment to music.
