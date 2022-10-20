North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) will host a Patron Tour on Friday, Nov. 4, from 7:45 a.m. to noon.
Patron Tour participants will tour all district facilities, observe classrooms, meet with Superintendent Paul, and enjoy a district-provided lunch with high school students.
If you are interested in joining the November 4 tour, please contact NBAPS Community Relations Coordinator Patrick Tepoorten at 651-674-1018 or ptepoorten@isd138.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.