Embattled council member Kelly Neider is once again facing a public hearing for her alleged behavior.
The North Branch City Council, with the exception of Neider, remains tight-lipped about the content of the complaints, despite the preliminary discussion occurring in open session at Neider’s request.
On its usual 3-2 margin, with Neider and Councilmember Peter Schaps voting “nay,” the council decided the facts presented in complaints filed August 1 and 2 rose to the level of requiring a public hearing.
Despite the public nature of the proceedings thus far and going forward, city staff have not provided specific information regarding the allegations, including who made the allegations or what exactly the allegations are. In an email response to the Star’s request for this information, City Clerk Ragini Varma stated they were advised by the city attorney that this information is considered “attorney-client privilege.”
“The hearing itself and the memo prepared for that event will be public (but) that information will not be available until the agenda goes live,” said City Administrator Renae Fry in an email response to the Star’s request.
Neider, however, shared her perspective.
A frequent and vocal critic of the North Branch municipal liquor stores’ financial performance, Neider said she took it upon herself to do research in the form of visiting other area municipal liquor stores, including in Harris and Isanti. After visiting the area competition, Neider said she stopped in to North Branch’s West store and discovered what she was buying cost $6 more than at other area stores.
When she mentioned this to the employee working at the time, they replied that they only worked there one day per week, Neider said.
Neider claims she asked whether the employee was in a union, to which they replied in the affirmative. Neider said she then told them they had a good job, and said perhaps Neider should run for mayor in 2024 so that the city could get “a tax break instead of a stipend” from the liquor stores.
“I was wrong,” Neider said on the phone of the interaction. “It was an inappropriate thing for me to say. Shame on me, I clearly didn’t even think about what I was saying.”
Regardless, Neider will face her second public hearing this year related to complaints about her behavior on Sept. 12 at the regular city council meeting.
Neider was censured on May 24 for comments made in a public meeting about a former city council colleague, Patrick Meacham, who had applied for an appointment on the North Branch Water & Light Commission.
Neider’s comments about Meacham were a response to a statement he made during a meeting in December when he was still on the North Branch City Council.
Meacham said that, as a citizen, he expected appointed commission members to keep abreast of issues that might come before them. Specifically, he said they could grab some popcorn and watch the publicly available meetings of other commissions to prepare for decision-making.
As the council considered Meacham’s NBW&L commission application, Neider said she took issue with Meacham’s comments, saying he claimed it was not the staff’s responsibility to keep commissioners informed.
“It lends itself to a personality defect, in my opinion,” Neider said on March 14.
Meacham said Neider’s statements were discriminatory and implied people diagnosed with a mental illness were not fit to serve on a commission. He added her statement hit close to home to him due to his position as Health and Human Services Supervisor for Pine County.
“I’ve spent my life working on behalf of individuals with disabilities, mental health, and the aging population to overcome barriers to their daily lives,” he said, “and this is another example of what we run into far too often.”
Neider voluntarily resigned as liaison to the NBW&L Commission after the council voted to censure her, but refused to apologize to Meacham as he had requested.
The Sept. 12 public hearing will be part of the council’s regular meeting agenda. At that time, Neider and her accuser will have the opportunity to present their sides of the story on the record. The council will then vote on whether or not this action warrants formal disciplinary action against Neider, which would most likely again be in the form of a censure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.