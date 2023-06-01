Neider censured for statement directed towards former council member

North Branch City Councilmember Kelly Neider was officially censured and will no longer serve as a liaison to the North Branch Water & Light Commission after her colleagues determined she violated their code of conduct. The council also informally requested Neider apologize to former council member Patrick Meacham, the target of her statements about a “personality defect” that she believed would affect his leadership.
At a May 24 special session, Neider sat in the audience while the four remaining council members discussed a memo from city attorneys at Flaherty & Hood, P.A., in which the attorneys found Neider’s comments at a March meeting were discriminatory under the council’s Code of Conduct and Bylaws.
Neider’s comments were a response to a statement made by Meacham during a meeting in December when he was still on the North Branch City Council.
Meacham said that, as a citizen, he expected appointed commission members to keep abreast of issues that might come before them. Specifically, he said they could grab some popcorn and watch the publicly available meetings of other commissions to prepare for decision-making.
Meacham then applied for a seat on the North Branch Water & Light Commission, which he has since been appointed to despite dissenting votes from Neider and Councilmember Peter Schaps.
Neider took issue with Meacham’s comments, saying he claimed it was not the staff’s responsibility to keep commissioners informed.
“It lends itself to a personality defect, in my opinion,” Neider said on March 14.
MEACHAM’S COMPLAINT
In explaining the reasoning for filing a complaint, Meacham mentioned to council he was out of the state visiting with family and watching the meeting when Neider made the comments.
“It was humiliating in multiple ways,” Meacham said, saying he had to explain to his family why a council member would make such a statement.
Meacham said Neider’s statements were discriminatory and implied people diagnosed with a mental illness were not fit to serve on a commission. He added her statement hit close to home to him due to his position as Health and Human Services Supervisor for Pine County.
“I’ve spent my life working on behalf of individuals with disabilities, mental health, and the aging population to overcome barriers to their daily lives,” he said, “and this is another example of what we run into far too often.”
He requested that Neider be censured by the council and that she issue a formal, written apology to him and people with disabilities who may have been affected by her comments. He also asked that she be removed as liaison for the W&L Commission.
NEIDER’S RESPONSE
For her part, Neider refused to make any apologies at the meeting, changing her stance slightly when reached by phone the following day.
Neider said she never said anything discriminatory about people with disabilities. “I was completely astounded when this accusation arose,” Neider said, saying that those who know her know she would never make a derogatory statement against any protected group.
Neider said that, in her opinion, no one, including herself, was above having a “character defect.”
“I did not misspeak, but I was taken out of context by Mr. Meacham,” Neider claimed. “I am not responsible for Mr. Meacham’s interpretation of my statement.”
Neider said she would have appreciated a phone call from Meacham, during which she would have clarified the nature of her comments.
Neider also reiterated her opinion of Meacham’s unfitness to serve on the W&L commission.
COUNCIL’S DECISION
The council then took its time reviewing the legal documents, composed by attorney Alissa Harrington — who no longer works for Flaherty & Hood, but was assigned to the city at the time of Meacham’s complaint. Attorney Paola Maldonado has been assigned to take over for Harrington on this issue.
Councilmembers Travis Miles and Bob Canada both said they agreed with the assessment that the statements met the threshold of discrimination.
Mayor Kevin Schieber said he had done research himself, and in searching the term “personality defect,” he often found “personality disorder” associated. Schieber said that while Neider’s comment “felt a little aggressive” to him at the time, he hadn’t considered it as possibly discriminatory until reading Meacham’s complaint.
“It opened my eyes,” he said.
The mayor continued, saying he was looking for some indication in Neider’s testimony that she had tried to identify with Meacham’s position, but did not see that.
Ultimately, Schieber often returned to his main issue with Neider’s comment, which was that she was commenting on a person rather than their actions.
The council adopted a resolution of censure, officially calling Neider’s comment “inappropriate and unacceptable.” Schaps cast the lone “nay” vote, saying he did “not support any action” being taken in the matter.
The council began to consider removing Neider as W&L liaison when she announced her immediate resignation from the position.
“No reason to spend any more of our city’s money on attorneys,” she said.
Meacham declined to comment after the meeting.
Reached by phone the following day at her request, Neider said she was working on a statement of apology to “anyone that would have been taken aback by the possibility of me speaking against the class of people that Mr. Meacham was referring to.”
Neider specifically said she would not apologize to Meacham, claiming he was not a member of any of the protected classes covered by the council’s anti-discrimination provision.
Due to Harrington’s departure, Neider claimed, the city had to pay for 14 hours of attorney time to bring new attorneys up to speed.
“The whole thing was really frustrating for me,” Neider said.
“Personal offense is one thing, the facts are another.”
PREVIOUS CENSURES
Neider isn’t the first person to be censured by the North Branch Council. In 2015, Mayor Kirsten Hagen-Kennedy and Councilmember Kathy Blomquist were simultaneously censured for lobbying to the Minnesota Legislature against expanding the NBW&L to a five-person commission despite the council previously passing a resolution in favor of the expansion.
According to the council, the two failed to clarify to the legislature they were not speaking on behalf of the city on the matter, but rather as individual residents. It was argued that their actions were a primary reason for the legislature denying the expansion request.
