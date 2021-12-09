A new 4-H program developed by University of Minnesota Extension, Green Superheroes of Science, is empowering young people to address the threat of plastic pollution. By experimenting with ooey-gooey plastic, students discover how to reuse existing plastics and develop plastics from biodegradable materials. As part of the program, 4-H teens are taking on a leadership role by teaching science concepts to elementary school-aged youth.
“We help young people learn about what they can do at home, how science is creating plastics that don’t harm the environment and how they can help communities,” said Extension educator Anne Stevenson.
Stevenson reached out to the National Science Foundation’s Center for Sustainable Polymers at the University of Minnesota. The CSP, as it turned out, was looking for an outreach and education partner. CSP and Stevenson built a national partnership with Extension educators at Cornell University and the University of California–Davis, which developed the 4-H Sustainable Polymers curriculum for grades K-8.
“It was the start of a great partnership,” Stevenson said. “4-H fit the bill perfectly because we’re in all 50 states.”
Minnesota teens helped create the Green Superheroes program. Samantha Hamm, 13, from Anoka County, is gaining experience and new knowledge.
“I knew some plastics are bad and hurt the environment. What I didn’t know is that there are a lot of ways people are trying to make plastics with bioproducts,” said Samantha.
The 4-H model emphasizes older youth learning and then teaching younger kids, something Samantha particularly enjoys. “I’ve been really excited to teach kids and get them to ask, ‘What can I do in my environment?’”
