Barb Nygren and Rachel Nielsen started their company, Aspiring Employment Solutions in December of 2021. Their business offers guidance to people with disabilities to identify what kind of job they want, learn general work skills, prepare a resume, research a job, prepare for interviews, advocate for themselves, get hired, complete job training, and stay employed.
AES has a contract with the State of Minnesota to provide employment services. This is not unique to them; however, there are many other companies statewide that provide these services as well.
AES works with the five-county area, including Pine, Carlton, Kanabec, Chisago, and Isanti counties.
“How it works is,” explained Nielsen. “a person submits
their application to Vocational Rehabilitation Services (the state) who then helps figure out what they are looking to do, such as working at a grocery store or working with animals. The person seeking services can choose their service provider, which could be AES, who will then coordinate an interview and work with the client moving forward as far as they need.”
“This gives them the opportunity to be able to pursue things of their own interest rather than just what is available,” said Nygren. “It also gets them out in the community, which is so important.”
According to Nielsen and Nygren, a huge setback people with disabilities looking for jobs have been experiencing is transportation. Not all areas they serve are covered by existing transportation services.
After doing some research, they learned that the transportation service, Lyft, has a way to use waivered services, meaning they are funds from the county. “The problem now is we need Lyft drivers,” said Nygren.
Anyone can apply to be a Lyft driver. “People usually don’t get rich being a Lyft driver, but helping others in the community can be very fulfilling,” said Nielsen.
Nygren added that having Lyft services in the area can be beneficial to others as well, such as the elderly, or those needing a ride to a medical appointment as well.
If you are interested in becoming a Lyft driver to help AES and others in the community, feel free to contact Nygren or Nielson at aspiringemploymentsolutions@gmail.com or 320-279-7891. There is also the opportunity to sign up as a volunteer driver through the county if you would rather volunteer your time. Learn more about AES at aspiringemploymentsolutions.com.
