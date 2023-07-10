New Cambridge Medical Center shelved

In medical parlance, it appears the proposed new Cambridge Medical Center has been placed on life support, with an unknown chance of recovery and concerns that Allina Health will pull the plug on the entire project altogether.
According to an email statement released by Allina Health, “Allina Health has made the difficult decision to put the Cambridge Medical Center building project on hold due to financial reasons. Like many non-profit healthcare delivery systems, Allina Health is experiencing significant financial challenges and needs to take prudent steps at this time.”
The project, which was originally announced in January 2022, was for the construction of a “state-of-the-art” facility at a separate location from the current campus, which was to be determined at a later date. The reason for the new facility was the fact the current building required significant upgrades and improvements. At the time of the announcement, completion was estimated to be sometime in 2025.
Almost exactly a year ago, it was announced that land just east of Highway 65, on Xylite Street NE — a short distance from Xylite’s intersection with Highway 95 had been selected for the new campus’ site. It was also revealed at that time the approximate cost of the project would be $150 million. Subsequent to the location announcement, the property was purchased by Allina Health and the city of Cambridge took steps to annex the property into city limits.
In February 2023, however, it was announced construction on the project would be “delayed” by an indeterminate length of time. The primary reason for the delay was identified as the “many shifting dynamics both in the healthcare marketplace and the economy at large, one of those is higher inflation pressure,” according to CMC President Josh Shepherd.
Even then, Shepherd and Allina Health proclaimed their intentions for the project going forward. “The extension may push the opening beyond 2025, (but) we are committed to the project and remain steadfast to that commitment,” said Shepherd.
With this new announcement, that commitment isn’t being stated as staunchly.
“We remain strongly committed to being the provider partner for the Cambridge community and surrounding areas,” read the emailed statement from Allina Health. “We take our role as an employer, provider, and community partner seriously and look forward to finding a path forward to create and invest in the campus that supports the next generation of health care delivery services for the community even as we navigate this current financial climate.
“We are grateful for all those who entrust us with their care, and we are confident we will have a new Cambridge Medical Center when the time is right. We are most proud of the safe, high-quality care our team of dedicated caregivers provides every day,” concluded the statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.