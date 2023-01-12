New commissioners to take closer look at funding certain organizations

Several community organizations and governmental entities that historically have been automatically provided funding through the county are now going to have to make a presentation before the almost entirely new Isanti County Board of Commissioners at least before receiving their money in 2023.
According to Isanti County Auditor-Treasurer Chad Struss, there are eight such organizations that the county board historically appropriates funds to twice a year — half in January and half in July. The money given to these organizations comes from the general budget and therefore are part of the levy budget that was presented and approved by the previous commissioners last month.
According to County Administrator Julia Lines, financial appropriations for all but one (Family Pathways) of these organizations are covered in state statute since none of the organizations are technically county-run. However, all of them provide services for county residents. In the case of Family Pathways, Lines said it was covered under a previously approved agreement between the county and Family Pathways.
During the annual county commissioner new year reorganization meeting, Commissioner Alan Duff made a motion to table the appropriation of the money for 2023.
“I’d like to have a little bit more background information, a little bit of the history of how much we have funded these organizations,” Duff said. “I’m not saying I’m opposed to any of this, but I would like some context of how many dollars we’ve been paying for the last two, three, four years. It’s about a half-million dollars of our taxpayers dollars that I would like a little more background information on before I can support this.
“I would like to see a mission statement for these organizations and how it benefits the residents of Isanti County, as well as a history of how much we’ve been funding these organizations,” he concluded.
“We will need to get this by the next meeting (on Jan. 17) because a lot of these (organizations) are expecting this money as soon as possible,” said Chair Mike Warring. He added that the funding of the library was a state requirement.
Duff’s motion, which was seconded by Commissioner Kristi LaRowe, was unanimously approved. Lines said she will alert all of the organizations of the commissioners’ request.
The eight organizations in question, with the first half of the dollar amounts proposed to be given to them in 2023 are:
•Isanti County Historical Society — $22,500
•Isanti County Agricultural Society — $1,250
•Isanti Soil & Water Conservation District — $85,081
•Central MN Council on Aging Inc. — $1,267
•Isanti County Commission on Aging — $22,500
•Central Minnesota Initiative Foundation — $3,075
•Family Pathways (for Refuge) — $11,560
•East Central Regional Library — $261,004
ODDS AND ENDS
In other action, the board:
•Appointed Commissioner Mike Warring as 2023’s Chair. Warring is the only remaining commissioner from last year’s board. Commissioner Duff was named Vice Chair;
•Approved the regular meeting schedule of the first and third Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. However, the last meeting of each quarter (March 21, June 20, Sept. 19 and Dec. 19) will be held at 6 p.m.; and
•Approved continuing with the Isanti-Chisago County Star as the county’s legal newspaper, with the same rates as last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.