New county commissioners continue to scrutinize ‘Orange Frog’

Despite the fact the controversial mental health initiative commonly known as the “Orange Frog/Happiness Advantage” has been quashed at the behest of the new Isanti County Commissioners, those same commissioners refuse to put the issue to rest.
During the Feb. 7 regular meeting, the commissioners received the requested information from Isanti County Auditor/Treasurer Chad Struss and County Administrator Julia Lines regarding the final amount of money spent on the project. However, a majority of the commissioners wound up dissatisfied with the perceived lack of specifics in that report.
According to Struss, the total amount paid by the county on the project to the International Thought Leaders Network was $676,000. Of that amount, $650,000 came from ARPA money, with the additional $26,000 coming from the general budget. He added there are no additional outstanding invoices that will need to be paid.
Commissioner Steve Westerberg asked if there was an itemized list of how much of the materials such as books, plush frogs, posters, pens/pencils, etc. were provided to the county. Struss said he was not aware of an itemized list, just the general agreement with International Thought Leaders Network.
Commissioner Kristi LaRowe said that based on information she received from Struss, it appeared the total cost of materials was $300,000, however, she didn’t see an itemized list either.
Lines told the commissioners there was no itemized list since the trainers from the International Thought Leaders Network simply brought an approximate amount of materials needed for each of the training sessions. Additionally, she said the organization went above and beyond the scope of the original contract.
“We don’t have an exact number on that,” Lines said. “But I can tell you they have more than met the obligations of their contract. There were nine workshops they were supposed to do and they’ve done well over 20. For each of those, there were hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of books received and passed out.
“They shipped all of the materials here,” she added. “That’s all included in this dollar amount. There’s no extra invoices, no extra other expenses that we had to pay to accommodate these programs. This amount that was contracted for included all of their travel, all of their shipping of materials, all of their materials, their hotel stays, their airlines, everything like that was all included in the agreement. There are no extra payments that we’ve made to them.
As far as dispersement of materials goes, Lines said a vast majority were handed out.
“Many of them have been used over the past two years doing all these programs,” she said. “We didn’t count each book that came in the door. We used them for these programs like we were contracted to do. We do have a number of them left, and our plan is to give them to Allina and the school district as the clear direction of this board is to not use them for anything related to our staff or our uses here. So it doesn’t make sense to just have them go to waste.”
LaRowe suggested the county sells any excess materials to Allina, rather than donate them. She also added she did not want to see any of the materials be given to the school district.
Commissioner Bill Berg stated the county couldn’t resell the items since they were purchased with ARPA money.
“I’m not sure where this conversation is going to get us,” Berg added. “We know that as a board, there’s been disagreement upon this program. The county, Julia, and others have ceased the program. There are supplies out there they have allocated to other areas of the community that are interested in utilizing them. We’ve had twenty-plus seminars and workshops with that piece.”
Commissioner Alan Duff responded that this conversation was necessary since it was such a controversial topic, one he frequently heard about while campaigning for election.
“I think bringing it to the public’s attention about how many dollars were spent is the right thing to do,” Duff said.
“There was obviously a very vocal pocket of individuals that spread information,” Berg said. “But overall in the community, I did hear as well people who appreciated it, that got positive encouragement from that. Even coming together in teams at the hospital and schools, the public, they got around people. One of our issues in our community is isolation. Holding whether we agreed to nine or ten and we held twenty, we were pulling people together to talk about mental health. So I do think some positive things came out of it. I guess I would just be careful of how much do we want to beat this thing up.”
Commissioner Duff asked if they could return the materials to the vendor. Lines bluntly answered, “no.”
“Well, the hospital wants them,” said Chair Mike Warring. “They’ve been involved in the program. It would probably be the most practical use of them.”
“I’d like to find out how many of them are left,” said LaRowe.
“We’re not going to do that today,” Warring said. “This was to end it. All I needed to know is how much is left and the most logical place is they go to the hospital. The total amount of money, there is no more, so there is no more funding, there is no more inventory coming. So it just needs to move on. We can discuss that in Committee (of the Whole) if we need to discuss it more. But I think it’s time to just get it done and say we are finished as a county for now.”
