As a result of the long waiting lines caused by an increase in the demand for testing for Covid, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced the opening of three new state-run testing locations, including one in North Branch.
Beginning on Monday, Jan. 10, the former Nike Outlet building, located at 38500 Tanger Drive, Suite 101, will be open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for those wishing to be tested for the Covid virus. While walk-ins will be accepted, it is strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment. Both the rapid, nasal and saliva tests will be available.
For those wishing to schedule an appointment, go to mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/testing-locations/community-testing.jsp. (Editor’s note: as of Thursday afternoon, Jan. 6, the North Branch site had not been added to the website’s list of test locations.)
