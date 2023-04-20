New exhibit opens at CCHS History Center

The Chisago County History Center in Lindstrom announced the opening of its newest exhibit, “High School Years”, which offers a nostalgic journey through the history of high schools in Chisago County from the 1900s to 1992. The exhibit, made possible with the help of the community, features a collection of vintage school photos, sports uniforms, letter sweaters, and other memorabilia.
Visitors to the exhibit will be transported back in time through several vignettes, including the “Industrial Arts Shop”, “Home Ec Room”, “Graduation Gallery”, “Sports Corner”, “After School Fun Spot”, and “Extracurricular Court”. Each vignette is carefully curated to showcase the unique aspects of high school life in Chisago County throughout the years.
Highlights of the exhibit include a 1903 graduation dress and calling cards, graduation announcements dating back to 1905, a 1920s Taylors Falls basketball jersey and pennant, a 1935 Chi Hi “Homecoming Queen” gown and cape, a 1944 Chisago City letter sweater, a 1945 Rush City majorette uniform, 1950s TFHS “Duane Olson” football and basketball uniforms, and Chi Hi majorette uniforms, as well as a 1960s North Branch dance team costume and a 1976 Chisago Lakes letter sweater. Additionally, the exhibit boasts a collection of over 85 yearbooks from all six high schools in the county from 1947 to 1991, available for browsing during the visit.
The CCHS History Center extends special thanks to the individuals and organizations who contributed to the exhibit by gathering and loaning items, including Bob Cedergren, Dave Shaleen, Noel Stensrud of Chisago Lakes HS Alumni Association, Carol Ashton of Picket Fence Gals, Peter Lindberg of North Branch HS Alumni Association, Barb Sands Ellingson, Donna Meline Haines, Taylors Falls Historical Society, The Drive-In in Taylors Falls, Nancy Schroeder of Rush City Museum, Jennifer Tahtinen, Gary Sickeneder, Betty Hagberg, Cande Nelson, and Nancy Klammer.
The exhibit is open to the public every day except Wednesday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged to support the preservation of local history. Group tours are also welcome with advance notice by calling 651-257-5310. The “High School Years” exhibit will be on display until mid-November.
