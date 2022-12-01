Buoyed by the successes of the 2021 referendum vote, a generous donation from a former teacher’s estate, and the ongoing success of scholarship fundraising, a group of supporters of local Pre-K - 12 public education has set out to create an ongoing means for funding educational opportunities within District 911.
The Bluejacket Education Foundation is a new organization whose seeds were first planted while several of its members were campaigning in support of the operating referendum vote, which ultimately was passed by a wide margin by voters in 2019.
“The district has been working through fiscal strains by making budget cuts and working with the community to pass an operating levy,” said Foundation Board Member Carrie Gibbs. “This created new funding to meet current needs and to keep the school district from making even more budget cuts. These measures are great for keeping a balanced budget and maintaining the status quo, but is the status quo good enough for our students?”
According to BJEF Advisory Board President Fred Nolan, the primary catalyst for the foundation came about shortly after the successful referendum, while supporters gathered and started talking about the sizable donation to girls’ athletics made by the estate of former longtime teacher Lois Tureen.
“The discussion was ‘well, we should start a foundation, and that (money) should be the beginning of that foundation.’ Well, it didn’t turn out that way because since there was no foundation, the bequest was to the school,” Nolan said. “The school is making great use of that, but still the idea was there.”
Another inspiration for BJEF is the highly successful Dollars for Scholars Program, which currently manages $3 million that are dispersed to Cambridge-Isanti High School graduates.
“They do great work,” Nolan said. “But that is for students moving on. There is really nothing for the students in the system, from Pre-K to grade 12.”
That is where this new foundation comes in.
“Our vision for BJEF is to invest in endless opportunities for generations of Cambridge-Isanti students through ever-increasing educational grants fueled by community donors,” Nolan said. “We are doing that by building a permanent, sustainable endowment that will allow us to make local educational grants every year.
“Many other communities have these, such as North Branch, St. Francis, Braham, Alexandria, Brainerd. They are very similar districts to Cambridge,” Nolan continued. “Those foundations are funding grants for such things as wind tunnel sensors, college search software, summer youth theatre, wood carving tools, adaptive musical instruments, the list goes on and on.
“These are things that normally the school district would not be able to fund, but would really make the education that much more memorable, that much more engaging for youth. Every year, BJEF will award grants that create opportunities for local students, both inside and outside the classroom.”
“Staff and students have some amazing ideas for new or expanded learning opportunities,” said C-I Superintendent Dr. Nate Rudolph, “but the district just doesn’t have the budget to fund them. Now, instead of saying ‘no,’ we can say, ‘that would make a great grant request for the Bluejacket Education Foundation.’”
THE BRAINS BEHIND THE BRAUN
Once the board was formed, which is comprised of several generations of Bluejacket alumni, the next step was figuring out how to formally organize the foundation. Nolan said the board decided to partner with a regional organization to do the paperwork and oversight, such as filling out the foundation’s 501c3 forms. For all of that, the board felt there was nobody better to partner with than Little Falls based Initiative Foundation, which is well-known in the area for its philanthropic, community, and small business services.
“The oversight and services the Initiative Foundation provides are invaluable,” said advisory board member Roger Anderson. “Instead of spending months learning how to build a foundation from scratch, we’ve leaned on their expertise and guidance so we can start building our endowment right away.”
FOUNDING DONORS
The foundation received two initial donations that helped kick-start their initiative. First Bank and Trust donated $15,000 right off the bat. They were joined by a $10,000 donation from John and Bonnie Schlagel. Additionally, each member of the advisory board made their own donations. Plus, a kickoff event for select invited members of the community on Nov. 15 was held to further jumpstart the foundation. According to Advisory Board member Shari Wiltrout, donations from that event have not been tallied yet, however, “we are encouraged and energized by the generosity of this first round of donors and look forward to adding to that list of founders between now and the end of this initial kick-off campaign.”
Finally, the organization will be hosting a Spring Gala on April 21 that will feature among other things a silent auction of art projects made by current students and alumni, plus other donations from area businesses.
Anyone who would like to make a donation or find out more about what the foundation will be funding can do so by contacting one of the foundation’s advisory board members, email either bjef@ifound.org or info.BJEF@gmail.com, or visit their website at bjef.org.
