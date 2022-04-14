On Saturday, May 7, 2022, New Hope Community Church will host its sixth annual 5k fun run/walk for Cambridge Medical Center called Cancer Care 5K.
This event raises funds and awareness for cancer and chronic conditions patients. The Cambridge Medical Center partners with cancer patients and their families by providing support programming, support groups, equipment, and general needs for the cancer center and patients.
Proceeds of the Cancer Care 5K will be given to Cambridge Medical Center to support cancer patients. New Hope has donated close to $9,000 over the last three years from this event.
Registration will open at 7 a.m. and the run/walk will begin at 8. The public is invited to join in participating in the run/walk, cheering on 5k runners and walkers, and listening to testimonials about the Cambridge Medical Center. The event takes place at New Hope’s Cambridge Campus.
The registration fee for the run/walk is $35 in advance and $40 the morning of. Kids 12 and under are free.
Early adult registrations receive a T-shirt. Registrations after May 1 are not guaranteed a T-shirt.
Please register at: https://cancercare5k.pushpayevents.com/.
Contact Claira Bushway at 763-552-7979 ext. 1012 or e-mail claira@nhccmn.org.
