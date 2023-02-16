New medical center construction to be delayed

Those awaiting the opening of the new Cambridge Medical Center will have to wait a bit longer — how much longer, though isn’t known.
In a memo to CMC staff, CMC President Josh Shepherd revealed that the timeline for starting and completing the new facility is being delayed an indeterminate length of time. The reason for the delay is quite simply financial.
“Many industries across the country are facing new and unexpected challenges, and we are no exception,” Shepherd said. “Since making the decision to replace our aging facility with a state-of-the-art building, we’ve faced many challenges, many shifting dynamics both in the healthcare marketplace and the economy at large. One of those is higher inflation pressure.”
As a result of these challenges, Shepherd said the decision was made to extend the planning phase of the project through the summer. This in turn will push back the official groundbreaking of the new facility. Originally, ground was going to be broken this spring, with completion hoped for the spring of 2025.
Despite the delay, Shepherd said the project will continue going forward as planned. “The extension may push the opening beyond 2025, (but) we are committed to the project and remain steadfast to that commitment.”
Shepherd emphasized that not only would the project continue to go forward, but the scope of the project should remain the same.
“When you build a hospital and campus like this that is going to be there for the next 50 years or longer, you really want to make sure you get it right from the beginning,” he said. “If you build something that is too small, then you will be living with something that is uncomfortable. I think most of the project will remain pretty similar to what we originally had planned.”
Shepherd said that come mid to late summer, Allina should have a better idea of the new timeline and the new costs for the project.
ADDRESSING OTHER CONCERNS
Although they don’t have a direct bearing on the delay, Shepherd said Allina will be taking advantage of the delay to more extensively address a couple of other concerns that have been brought up among area residents — the environmental impact on the land that was purchased and the impact on traffic along Highway 95 and Opportunity Boulevard.
In terms of the environmental impact, Shepherd acknowledged the amount of wetlands has created some challenges.
“There is a lake on our property, so there are some restrictions around the waterfront and how much blacktop you can put on that,” he said. “That’s why we are working closely with the city to do the environmental assessment. That partnership has been very, very supportive. But that’s not the reason for the delays.”
Shepherd said he shares the public’s concern about extra traffic congestion.
“We already commissioned a traffic study and we have some preliminary data around that intersection,” he said. “We’re working closely with the city and it might be the county as well.
“That’s an intersection we might have to make some changes to to make it work. It might be small such as changing the timing of the lights to be more appropriate for the volume. Or it might be something more significant such as changing the lanes.
“We don’t have answers to that yet, but we want to make sure people coming into the hospital can get in and out quickly, that the staff can get to work on time, the patients can get there without too much trouble. And everyone using the businesses around there can get in and out without too much hassle.”
