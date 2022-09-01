New nonprofit lets kids have their cake and eat it too

A newly-formed nonprofit organization is attempting to make the world a brighter and better place one piece of fondant at a time.
For Goodness Cakes is a testament of humanity at its core — the unselfish kindness of a stranger. Their newest chapter located in Cambridge, Minnesota is run by Amy Colbaugh, a woman who satisfies the nonprofit’s mission of spreading love, joy, and frosting.
Started in Los Angeles by Jaime Lehman, For Goodness Cakes is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that reaches out to foster care homes, homeless shelters, and domestic abuse shelters and offers baking services for special events. Volunteer bakers, delightfully called the “Sprinkle Squad,” are matched to underprivileged youth to create personalized cakes for children and young adults from infancy to twenty-four years of age.
While chapters have been on the rise all over the United States, Cambridge will be just the second chapter opened in Minnesota. Colbaugh started as a volunteer baker at the Twin Cities chapter, which recently delivered its 600th cake in its two-year existence. Of her experience, she says, “I was called to spread the joy.” This inspired her to open her chapter closer to Isanti, where she grew up, which she did in early July. The chapter caters to people all over Isanti, Chisago, and parts of Kanabec County, “up to Mora and over to Princeton.” Cambridge was selected as the central hub for this chapter because, “it is still a small town, so people can feel like a part of the community.”
Throughout the startup period, Colbaugh has been kept busy trying to find recipients, volunteer bakers, and raising funds. The third of those tasks was bolstered by two large donations from North Branch Chevrolet and Cambridge Walmart that allowed the chapter not only to officially open but also provided enough funds for the remainder of 2022.
As far as volunteer bakers go, Colbaugh said no experience is needed for community members hoping to join. Amateur to professional bakers are encouraged to volunteer. For Goodness Cakes even offers baking courses to volunteers.
“We want to ensure everyone has the tools to feel successful,” Colbaugh said. Potential volunteers who are at least 18 years old and pass a food safety course, can go online to the For Goodness Cakes website and click on “I want to volunteer.”
There is no cost to agencies who are recipients of the cakes. Agencies contact For Goodness Cakes with information on when and where to bring the cake. Specific agencies have private portals where volunteers log in to receive information on the cake design. All baking, frosting, and delivering is done by For Goodness Cakes. Except for first names, information about the recipient is kept private, however, members of the Sprinkle Squad can read testimonies by kids and young adults who receive a cake.
Cakes are just the beginning of what For Goodness Cakes offers. Their website, along with their Instagram and Facebook pages, displays their celebratory desserts. Although cakes and cupcakes are their main bake, frosted cookies are also made. The Twin Cities chapter even made cookies for children in summer school.
“For Goodness Cakes is more than just cake,” Colbaugh said.
Colbaugh admits the Cambridge chapter is still in its infancy, with its first delivery taking place on Aug. 29. Additionally, For Goodness Cakes is still looking for its first agency to team up with their Cambridge chapter. Agencies or people interested in volunteering can contact Amy at amy@forgoodnesscakes.org. Other ways to help are through donations, which can be made online.
According to Colbaugh, birthdays are not birthdays without candles on a cake to blow out.
“I want to make sure anyone who might feel forgotten, feel loved and wanted,” Colbaugh said, adding as Cambridge’s Sprinkle Squad grows, the heart of the community grows with it.
