Social isolation impacts as many as 17 percent of older Americans.
Chisago Age Well and Juniper invite people to get together on a live video call as part of “Social Connect,” a new program designed to calm body tension and celebrate the good things in life. Social Connect starts now and takes place from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Thursdays, Oct. 6-Nov. 10. Participants must register through yourjuniper.org. Go to Programs and Classes. Scroll down to Social Connect at bottom of the list and then choose the Chisago offering led by Rebecca Hostetler.
Funded under contract with the Central MN Council on Aging as part of the Older Americans Act Program, “Social Connect” is a facilitated gathering that brings participants together to practice gentle exercise movements, learn ways to reduce stress, and practice gratitude while connecting with others. There is no set fee; donations are always welcome.
If you have questions, contact Rebeccah@chisagoagewell.org or at 651-257-7978.
Juniper is a statewide network that helps people manage chronic health conditions, prevent falls, and foster well-being. Chisago Agewell is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that strives to help older adults and their caregivers live well and age well in their homes and community.
