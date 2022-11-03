The public is invited to the dedication ceremony of a new Veterans’ Memorial in the North Isanti Baptist Cemetery set for Friday, Nov. 11, at 10:30 a.m.
The event on Veterans Day will include an appearance by the American Legion honor guard, the playing of Taps, flag-raising, special speakers and refreshments.
The memorial site includes a 36”-tall India black granite stone engraved with a message of appreciation to the men and women who’ve served in all branches of the U.S. military. The stone is highlighted by decorative seating and a flagpole.
The memorial was conceived by members of the Cemetery Board and is open to the public to visit at any time. The cemetery is located on Palisade Street NE, just south of North Isanti Baptist Church, 2248 313th Ave. NE, Cambridge. For information call the church at 763-689-3576.
