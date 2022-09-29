New winery owners keep crushing grapes, goals as they toast two-year anniversary

North Ridge Winery owners, Joe Estepp and Elizabeth Estepp, and son Silas Thompson celebrate their two-year anniversary by pouring wine and reflecting on just how far they have come. Like any fine wine, they have spent their time maturing and blending their knowledge of wines and the wine business. Coming from various business backgrounds the family began mulling over the idea of going into a business adventure together.
Letting the idea breathe, they discussed their options and began their search for where this journey would lead them.
Business ideas coming to fruition during a pandemic
Thompson recalls some of the early family discussions about developing a family business. “We had been talking about a business idea, she (Elizabeth) had businesses my whole life, wedding dresses (seamstress), car upholstery. And when I started having seizures in 2017 and couldn’t really do my job anymore with required travel I started thinking about things I could do from home.”
The family had many different ideas they swirled around. Elizabeth recalls some of the objectives they wanted to focus on when working through some of these concepts.
“We had a couple of goals and one of the main objectives was to move up here. My mother still lives on the family farm in Isanti and has some health issues. So trying to find something where we could continue to grow a business opportunity with Silas as a family endeavor and to get closer to my mom to be part of her care.” Elizabeth, a Cambridge High School 1984 graduate, and Joe, a 1982 St. Francis graduate, their roots in the local community ran deep.
The log house is what initially attracted them when looking for their big business move. The Estepps had been looking at log homes and when the last bid had fallen through on a property they jokingly said, “Well here’s a million-dollar log home near Cambridge and there’s a winery attached to it!”
Elizabeth told Thompson to meet her at the address of the log home. “She told me to meet her at this address and I show up and it’s a winery. And I asked myself ‘am I at the right address?’” After viewing the property the Estepps reached out to all of their children. At first, it was a lot of nerves and discussion about taking the leap to buy a winery.
“We all made some life changes and because of COVID, everybody was up for it. Like, hey, if we are going to hang out for the next year, why not be together and try this? The first year we were all nerves.”
Knowing nothing about making wine or owning a vineyard they did what any family would do. They sold their houses and bought a winery. From the first showing and walkthrough of the property in March 2020, they finalized and closed on the sale of the property in August 2020.
Joe recalls the process from the beginning to the very first day they opened as new owners. “It was a three to four-month process to get licensed by the state. We closed at the bank on Aug. 21, 2020, at noon and we opened as the new owners at two that afternoon on the same day.”
Trimming the vines and learning the business
Once they started the process of purchasing the property and business, Thompson began learning his new trade during this time. “I started shadowing the previous owner, just following him around and watching what he did.” And that’s what they have been doing ever since. Watching, learning, and job shadowing the previous owners. “We feel like we are just learning what we now need to ask about. We’ve pretty much bottled all of the wines once.”
Taking care of the grapevines and protecting them from the elements whether it be bugs, birds, or the weather, they continue to learn as they go. Their business relies on volunteers for harvesting the grapes and bottling the wine. From start to finish, Elizabeth believes it can be a true community collaboration that brings this Minnesota wine from grape to bottle to your table. “They can see from the grape to the glass the process and you can’t get that from just going to the liquor store and opening up a bottle of wine. We grow 19 varietals of grapes, so we don’t grow huge quantities of anything and that’s why we have small batches of blended wines.”
The family notes one unique wine they have, the Crimson Pearl. “We are (we believe) we are the only Minnesota winery that bottles Crimson Pearl. It’s a type of grape from Canada and we are having really good progression of growing the Crimson Pearl for production. This is the first wine that we have bottled on our own, they (previous owners) planted the vines.” They have two other wines that offer a unique background. The Frontenac Gris and King of the North wines feature grapes that must be picked the first time the temperature drops to 20 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes. If they are not picked that first time – all juice could be lost.
Room to Grow and “Heard it through the Grapevine” vibes
The Estepps following their passion for business and growth have ideas on what is to come for the business that they have come to love. “This property, this vineyard, we are finding out we love maintaining and continuing,” says Elizabeth. When they find the time, they foresee new wines in the future and other fun adventures. The property now includes a disc golf course, a fire pit, a grill, a menagerie of farm animals, an event room for renting, and a vineyard for viewing.
They have also felt the love from other local wineries. “You get the feeling that they’re supportive,” Thompson brings up, “and you are hearing people coming in and mentioning that they heard about us from them (local wineries). Everyone’s talking about each other in a good way that makes people want to come to the area.”
There are other areas they see growing. “We want to increase our vendor space,” Elizabeth states, “and start to have a few events here. We are also going to feature our wine on the Osceola Scenic Train this fall on September 18th and October 1st.”
When asked what their vision is here Elizabeth just said, “Everyone is welcome to come. We want to put you at ease, and make you feel welcome. We fell in love with this property, and we want everyone else to. We want to encourage everyone to explore.”
For more information on hours of operation, upcoming events, and inquiries at www.northridgewinery.com.
