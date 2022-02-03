Fundraiser set for Cambridge teen
The family of Nicholas Enger, the Cambridge teenager who was shot and killed at a Minneapolis street race last June, is holding a fundraiser to obtain money for a reward for information leading to an arrest, charges and conviction of the unknown shooter.
The event will be from 3 to 11 p.m. on March 4 at Pinewood Weddings and Events, 33262 Palm Street NW in Cambridge. A silent auction will be held during the duration of the event. A raffle will take place from 7 to 8 p.m., and the band “Bad Jack” will perform from 8 to 10 p.m.
In addition, there will be a cash bar from Liquid Motion, and Vicki LeFavre Catering will be selling pulled pork open face sandwiches with chips and a pickled slaw. Admission is $10 per person or $15 per couple.
For more information or if you would like to donate, you can contact through email: Justicefornicholas17@yahoo.com.
·
ICBYR offering scholarships
Are you a Veteran? The spouse of a Veteran? The son or daughter of a Veteran? If so, Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon has an offer for you, especially if you are looking to go on to school.
Due to the generosity of our community and the volunteer hours of our local ICBYR members, $10,000 in scholarship money is being given to Vets or their families to be used for secondary education. Part of the proceeds from the Annual ICBYR Golf Tournament in September are being given out in four $2,500 scholarships this spring.
Are you a graduating senior? Are you an older adult wishing to go back to school to further your knowledge/career? If you are a Veteran or spouse/child of a Veteran from Isanti County, visit the ICBYR website (www.beyondtheyellowribbonisanti.org) and look over the qualifications and requirements necessary to be awarded one of the four scholarships this year. The deadline for submitting your materials is March 25, 2022.
Following the deadline, the materials and essays will be evaluated, and the four winners will be chosen early in April and notified by April 10. Those chosen will be awarded the scholarships at the ICBYR monthly meeting on April 21.
Wouldn’t $2500 make a nice dent in your college tuition? If you qualify for one of these scholarships, please apply. If you have any questions, contact isanticountybyr@gmail.com and ask for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.