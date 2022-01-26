Royal Neighbors to hold Scandinavian feast
Anyone who hales from or with ancestors from Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Finland and even The Faroe Islands are invited to attend a Scandinavian Winter Feast sponsored by the Royal Neighbors. The event will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6 at the Braham Event Center, 655 8th Street SW.
The menu usually includes popular fare such as potato sausage, meatballs, potatoes, rutabagas, peas, rolls, pickles, bread pudding and, for better or worse, lutefisk.
Tickets for this event are $20 and can be purchased by visiting brahamcenter.org, or by calling 320-396-3177.
•
CIHS students, grads eligible for scholarship
Education Minnesota Cambridge-Isanti, the Kaleidescope revue and Independent School District #911 are sponsoring three $2,000 scholarships.
Recipients must be a Cambridge-Isanti senior or past graduate planning to pursue a degree in education. Scholarship information is available from David Hanson, English teacher, room 138, or from Jennifer Heath, career center advisor at Cambridge-Isanti High School. Information is also available by calling Jack Hammargren at 763-689-1742; he will mail the information to you.
Deadline for submitting the material is Thursday, March 24, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.