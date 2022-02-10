Pine City nursing home to close
Lakeside Medical Center Nursing Home, a skilled nursing facility operating in Pine City, has announced it is closing, effective April 4, 2022. According to Becky Foss, Director of Pine County Health and Human Services, “We will work with Lakeside, the state of Minnesota and other agencies to facilitate a smooth transition for residents.
Additionally, state and federal laws outline the closure process. Our top priority is to ensure that each resident feels supported and has a smooth and successful transition to their next residence, whether that be another skilled nursing facility, or other community or home-based setting.”
Staff from the facility will be meeting with residents and their families to outline the process and present relocation options and resources. Residents will have individualized relocation plans developed, based on each resident’s needs and preferences. For questions, please contact Gretchen Blaufuss, Administrator of Lakeside at gblaufuss@lmc-pcac.com or Becky Foss, Pine County Health and Human Services Director at rebecca.foss@co.pine.mn.us.
BWSR accepting grant applications for water storage
The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources is now accepting applications for water storage grants to help make landscapes more resilient to severe weather events. Eligible applicants include soil and water conservation districts, watershed districts, counties, watershed management organizations, and tribal governments with a state-approved, locally adopted water management plan.
The state is experiencing more frequent and intense rainfall events, resulting in negative impacts to agriculture and infrastructure, significant erosion along riverbanks, and declining water quality. The state Legislature passed bipartisan legislation this year allocating $2 million to BWSR to develop a water quality and storage pilot program to address these challenges. Approximately $1 million is available for the first round of grants opening this week.
“Water storage projects offer multiple benefits to communities and farmers, such as protecting infrastructure, improving water quality and controlling water rates,” BWSR Executive Director John Jaschke said. “Investing in water storage projects will help prepare Minnesota communities to handle the effects of these increasingly heavy rainfalls.”
Applications will be accepted through 4:30 p.m. on April 4. Applications must be submitted through eLINK, BWSR’s grants management system. More information on how to apply can be found here.
Learn more about the state’s climate work by visiting climate.state.mn.us
Grants available for food access
Funding for equipment that increases availability and access to affordable, nutritious, and culturally appropriate food to underserved communities is now available.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the 2022 Good Food Access Program Equipment and Physical Improvement Grants.
A total of $320,750 is available to help grocery stores and small food retailers purchase equipment or make physical improvements that will allow them to stock more fresh foods, including produce. Projects must be located in or serve Census-designated food deserts or low- and moderate-income communities with limited access to supermarkets.
The MDA anticipates awarding between 10 and 18 grants of up to $50,000 this year. A cash match is not required.
Potential projects may include the purchase of shelving, mobile food trucks, permanent infrastructure at farmers’ markets, architectural work, and display or storage coolers and freezers, as well as the costs associated with installation. Other projects may also be considered.
Grocery stores and small food retailers like corner stores, mobile markets, and farmers markets, may apply. Multi-site proposals are encouraged. Up to 50% of the award may be requested in advance. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on March 17, 2022.
For more information, including the online application, visit the GFAP Equipment Grant website.
