Time to buy new hunting, fishing licenses
It’s the time of year when anglers and hunters need to buy new fishing and hunting licenses. Minnesota fishing, hunting and trapping licenses for 2021 expire Monday, Feb. 28. Licenses for 2022 are now available wherever fishing and hunting licenses are sold, online (mndnr.gov/BuyALicense) and by telephone at 888-665-4236. Mobile buyers receive a text or email that serves as proof of a valid fish or game license to state conservation officers.
All 2022 fishing licenses become effective March 1.
Webinar to teach basics of sturgeon fishing
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites Minnesotans interested in learning about the basics of sturgeon fishing to an attend upcoming webinar.
The sturgeon fishing webinar will be at noon on March 2. Brett Nelson, DNR large lake specialist in Baudette, will talk about how the DNR manages sturgeon fishing and the successful recovery of this important fishery.
Nelson will also cover the basics of how to fish sturgeon in Lake of the Woods and the Rainy River.
Webinars are free but registration is required. More information, including registration information for webinars each Wednesday through May 25, is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Discover).
