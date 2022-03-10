Braham AEF schedules annual gala
The Braham Area Education Foundation is gearing up for another special celebration of Braham’s history and its future, with its Annual Spring Gala on April 9, 2022, at the beautiful Braham Event Center. The event will include live musical entertainment from Braham students, a live and silent auction, and a special keynote address from Braham and West Point graduate Hans Pung. The Gala will also include recognition of the current members of the Braham Hall of Fame, along with the induction of its newest members.
Hans Pung is president of RAND Europe, a not-for-profit public policy research organization that helps improve policy and decision-making through research and analysis.
Tickets to the Gala, which will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. and will include dinner beginning at approximately 6:30 p.m., are $40, and are available for purchase from individual advisory board members, and at the Braham Area High School Superintendent’s Office at the Braham Area High School, Frandsen Bank & Trust in Braham, Braham Barber Stylist, and the Braham Event Center.
•
NBAPS special ed records disposal set
North Branch Area Public Schools is preparing to dispose of special education student records for the graduation class of 2013.
If you have any need of these records or questions about the disposal, please contact Mary Rock at 651-674-1013 by April 30, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.