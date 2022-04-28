Let’s Go Fishing to hold fundraiser
Let’s Go Fishing East Central Minnesota Chapter is holding its annual Breakfast Fundraiser and Silent Auction from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, at Main Street Church in North Branch.
Breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, eggs and milk/juice/coffee. Raffle tickets are currently being sold to win a child’s four-wheeler donated by T&T Sports in Rush City. Hundreds of silent auctions items will be up for bids.
Money raised will allow Let’s Go Fishing to take groups from nursing homes and assisted living facilities, veterans, adults with disabilities, and multi-generation families on fishing trips on Rush Lake and Chisago Lake at no cost to our guests.
•
Free skin cancer screening
Melanoma Monday is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Allina Health will once again be offering free skin cancer screenings from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 2, to mark the day and remind people that most skin cancer is highly treatable if caught early, but if unnoticed or ignored, can be deadly. Call 612-262-6800 to reserve a time at the Allina Health Cambridge Clinic, 701 Dellwood St. S.
Skin cancer affects one in five Americans and Minnesota has one of the highest incidence rates of melanoma in the nation. Over the past decade, Minnesota is also among several states that have experienced an increase in both melanoma incidence and death rates from the disease.
•
Rudolph speaker at Day of Prayer
The East Central Ministerial pastor’s group is inviting the community of Isanti County and beyond to participate in the “National Day of Prayer” luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, at Cambridge Lutheran Church. It is a special time where we as a community can come together and pray for our city, state, and nation.
With all that is happening in our world it is imperative for us to remain humble before God and to seek His power and wisdom for our nation. District 911 Superintendent, Dr. Nate Rudolph, will be this year’s guest speaker.
To attend, please sign up with your church or RSVP by May 2, to office@nhccmn.org or by leave a message at 763-552-7979, ext. 1002. Cost for the lunch is $10. We look forward to a meaningful and encouraging time together.
Cambridge Lutheran Church is located at 621 Old Main Street North.
