New hours at Isanti Outreach Library
The Isanti Outreach Library located in Isanti City Hall, 110 NW 1st Avenue, is now open every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There you’ll find a varied selection of books, movies, audiobooks, etc. You can also order online from the East Central Regional Library web site (https://ecrlib.org/), then pick up your items at the Isanti Outreach Library. Tim, the Librarian, is always eager to help you find what you need.
Friends of the Isanti Area Library is currently seeking volunteers to help with organizing our historical records, and to coordinate our membership recruiting efforts. If you are interested, please contact Susi at 763-444-4585 or Susi@IsantiLibrary.org.
Do you order from Amazon.com? When you log in at Smile.Amazon.com, a percentage of your purchases will be donated to the Isanti Friends group. Simply enter “Friends of the Isanti Area Library Inc” when selecting your charity choice. There is no cost to you.
Your donations are greatly appreciated and help the Friends to promote the ECRL Isanti Outreach Library, as well as to encourage literacy in our community. Volunteers are always needed for a variety of projects, some of which can even be done from your home. All adults are welcome to attend our fun planning meetings on the third Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. Feel free join us and bring a friend.
For more information, please contact Susi@IsantiLibrary.org or 763-444-4585.
Ask a CPA event planned
It is an inevitable fact that taxes need to be done every year, and if you have questions you need to ask a certified public accountant. Get those questions ready!
Please join us on Jan. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. at aBest Tax Service, 1001 1st Avenue E, Suite 161 in Cambridge, for a question and answer forum with Scott Thornton, CPA and aBest tax expert. He will be providing answers, and aBest will be providing refreshments. This event is open to anyone with a tax question. Bring yourself and anyone who may have concerns regarding their taxes.
If this session is successful, a second will be scheduled in February. Call 763-552-1829 with questions.
Free suicide awareness/prevention training offered
First Baptist Church, 304 Main Street South in Cambridge is offering a free suicide awareness and prevention training from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the church.
Childcare is available with free registration (birth-grade 5). Content is intended for high school-aged and older. Registration is preferred and required if childcare is needed at https://firstbaptistcambridge.org/events. Training is provided by Dan DeRushia, certified Question Persuade Refer instructor. This training qualifies for one clock hour of CEUs for educators.
For more information, visit www.firstbaptistcambridge.org or call 763-689-1173.
Public invited to annual Candlelight Ski & Friluftsliv Festival
Anoka-Ramsey Community College – Cambridge invites the public to its 19th annual Candlelight Ski & Friluftsliv Festival from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5.
Join the college for an evening of skiing or hiking along two miles of candlelit trails along the Rum River. Friluftsliv (“free–loofts-liv”) is Scandinavian for “open air life”.
The cross-country ski trails will be lined with luminaries in the Spirit River Nature Area, where attendees can ski, snowshoe, hike, or pull little ones in sleds. Skiing begins from the Campus Center on the east side of County Road 70.
Warm up at the campfires and make s’mores, drink hot cocoa, play outdoor winter games, and sled down the hills behind the college.Pizza Barn Food Truck will be on site offering food for purchase.
The event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available next to the college’s Campus Center.
