North Baptist Vacation Bible School to take kids to Australia
North Isanti Baptist Church welcomes kids for its annual Vacation Bible School. This year’s theme is “Zoomerang: Returning to the Value of Life” with Australian locations and emphasis, plus daily lessons, crafts, games, skits and snacks. There is no charge to attend.
VBS starts Sunday, June 12, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., then runs Monday through Thursday, June 13-16, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon) each day. The Aussie Fun Fest is Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with free food, inflatables, live music and more.
To register visit www.nibchurch.com/vbs or call the church office at 763-689-3576. The church is located at 2248 313th Avenue NE, Cambridge.
Plant sales scheduled
Three local organizations have plant sales planned in the upcoming weels.
On Saturday, May 28, the Four Seasons Garden Club plant sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of City Center Market in Cambridge. City Center Market is at 122 Buchanan St N. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page. On June 4, the North Branch Garden Club annual plant sale will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of Members Credit Union on Main Street in North Branch.
That same day at 9 a.m., the Isanti County Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale and Yard Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to noon or until products are sold out, at the Cambridge Community Garden, 1700 E Rum River Drive S. For more information, visit isanticountymastergardeners.com.
