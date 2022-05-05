Isanti Master Gardeners to hold plant sale
Get your summer garden started right with quality plants grown by certified University of Minnesota Master Gardeners at the Isanti Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale and Yard sale. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 4 at the Cambridge Community Garden, 1700 E Rum River Drive S.
Plants include perennials, annuals, fruits, and vegetables. Plants will be sold during that entire period or until they are sold out.
For more information on this and other events go to www.isanticountymastergardeners.com.

ECM Chorale spring concert scheduled
The East Central Minnesota Chorale will return to the Braham Event Center for a spring show on Saturday, May 21. The event starts at 5 p.m. with dinner, followed by the concert at 6:30.
Grilled chicken with lemon garlic butter, pasta primavera, Italian bread, and dessert are on the menu for the dinner.
Please check brahamcenter.org for ticket prices and other details. The Braham Event Center is located at 655 8th Street SW.
For more information, visit www.eastcentralmnchorale.org.
