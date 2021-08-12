County Medallion Search is on again
The Isanti County Parks Department welcomes the public to participate in its 7th Annual Find it in the Parks Medallion Hunt. New clues will be posted daily at 8 a.m. starting August 23 on the Isanti County Parks website https://www.co.isanti.mn.us/184/Parks-Recreation.
Over $1,100 in prizes will be awarded to whoever finds the hidden medallion and returns it to the Isanti County Parks Department Office located at 555 18th Ave SW, Cambridge, MN 55008. This event is limited to the six Isanti County Parks. For more information, call 763-689-8220.
Join in some Scandinavian storytelling
Cambridge storyteller and comedian Chad Filley will be hosting a Scandinavian Storytelling event at the SAC’s Enrichment Center, located at 140 Buchanon St. N. #164, Cambridge; on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m.
This performance is the culmination of more than a year’s research. It will include both stories of Scandinavian immigrants and their descendants in Minnesota, and even a story about Chad’s grandmother, Lily Filley. Admission is free and SAC’s will be serving up free coffee and cookies to accompany this fun afternoon of reminiscing about the good old days. This event will be family-friendly but stories are geared towards adults.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Veritas Academy moves K-12 classes
Veritas Chapel and Academy is the new owner of the old Fairview hospital on Highway 8 in Chisago City.
Starting this fall, their K-12 students will be taking all their classes at this new facility, and the North Branch location will be the pre-K home as well as the location for their major performing arts and other events.
To kick off the school year, they are inviting communities to join them for a Community Prayer for Youth at the Chisago City location. They will be praying for the county’s youth as they prepare to return to school. This monthly recurring prayer time is not just for Veritas students, but for all youth in Chisago County as they gear up for a new year.
Beginning Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6:30, at the front doors of the Academy, 11725 Stinson Avenue, Chisago City, they invite the community to mark their calendars, not just for the one hour on Aug. 19, but for the subsequent third Thursdays of each month going forward. For more information, call 651-462-3894.
Isanti County Triad meeting scheduled
Isanti County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting their monthly Triad meeting for Isanti County Senior Citizens. This months speaker with be Patrick Moore from Joslin & Moore who will be speaking on gun carry laws. The meeting will be held on Aug 24 at 10 a.m. at the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, 2440 S Main Street. All Isanti County Senior Citizens are welcome.
Triad is a partnership between law enforcement, senior citizens and community groups. The purpose of Triad is to promote senior safety and to reduce the fear of crime that seniors often experience. Triad has benefits for both seniors and law enforcement. Law Enforcement assists seniors by letting them get to know their local law enforcement and bringing them information to protect them and that they can share with others in their communities. Any questions, you may call Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering 763-691-2411.
